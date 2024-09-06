In an industry where managing a web of technology vendors to support LO’s sales and marketing needs has become overwhelmingly complex, inefficient and creates unnecessary security and compliance risks, CANDID is quickly becoming a leader in transforming how mortgage lenders operate. With its new partnership with Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, CANDID is set to make an even greater impact.

A visionary partnership with Atlantic Bay Mortgage

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, known for its innovative leadership and forward-thinking approach, is committed to providing its LOs with cutting-edge marketing and sales technology. This commitment has made Atlantic Bay a top destination for LOs seeking the best platform to elevate their business. By partnering with CANDID, Atlantic Bay is reaffirming this dedication, offering its LOs access to a robust, streamlined mortgage marketing and sales ecosystem.

Atlantic Bay, guided by forward-thinking leadership, empowers its LO’s with an open-architecture platform that delivers the marketing and sales tools they need today, while also providing a flexible framework to quickly adapt to the future technologies of tomorrow. This innovative platform simplifies workflows, allowing LOs to focus on delivering exceptional client service, supported by advanced automation and AI. By leveraging CANDID, Atlantic Bay enhances data management and operational efficiency, equipping its LOs with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive market.

CANDID: The ecosystem for top-producing LOs

Developed by top-producing LOs, CANDID has become the preferred mortgage marketing and sales ecosystem for many of the nation’s elite originators, with an average user volume of $43M. Designed from the ground up based on the real-world experiences, pain points, and best practices, CANDID focuses on simplicity while delivering a consistent brand experience across every touchpoint—from its natively built POS, automated marketing content, and portals to fulfillment automations and client retention experience.

Mortgage organizations like Atlantic Bay benefit from CANDID’s ability to simplify complex technology stacks, resulting in improved data efficiency, up to 43% cost savings, and enhanced marketing and sales productivity through enriched and centralized data. These advantages streamline operations and help mortgage companies stay competitive in an ever-evolving industry.

Efficiency to the core

For many mortgage companies, managing a wide array of vendors and software platforms can be a daily challenge. CANDID’s ecosystem approach eliminates this by providing LOs with essential, natively built tools within a single cloud-based operating system. This unified system simplifies workflows, maintains data consistency, and reduces compliance risks, allowing LOs to spend more time focusing on what truly matters—helping clients.

CANDID also offers advanced automated marketing funnels, driving conversion rate optimization with AI and providing unique native experiences like *scenarios,* a modern, responsive mortgage presentation tool designed for speed and built directly into its client portal experience.

Beyond marketing, CANDID leverages automation and smart data to remove mundane operational tasks, such as ordering HOI, POAs, and title insurance. The platform schedules operational workflows through smart tasks and automates multi-party milestone updates, ensuring transparency and communication without the need for manual effort. Additionally, CANDID handles tasks like sending refinance opportunities via email and SMS, conducting automated annual mortgage reviews, and maintaining engagement with past clients. By automating these routine processes, LOs can focus on building relationships and closing deals, reducing burnout and improving job satisfaction.

Atlantic Bay Mortgage’s strategic implementation

Atlantic Bay is in the early stages of implementing CANDID, and while the full impact of the transition is still unfolding, the potential is evident. By consolidating data, reducing technology costs, and streamlining the LO experience, Atlantic Bay is setting the stage for significant improvements.

Through CANDID’s comprehensive ecosystem, Atlantic Bay will provide its LOs with a seamless, efficient platform that enhances their sales and marketing efforts, making it easier to scale and succeed in today’s competitive market.

Reshaping the mortgage industry

In an industry often bogged down by complexity, the partnership between Atlantic Bay Mortgage and CANDID signals a bold step toward the future. Together, they are revolutionizing the way LO’s work, combining advanced technology with a personal touch to ensure clients receive the best possible experience.

For mortgage organizations looking to reduce inefficiencies, improve data management, and empower their sales organizations, CANDID offers a clear path forward. By partnering with industry leaders like Atlantic Bay, CANDID is not just making an impact—it is leading the charge in reshaping the mortgage process.

