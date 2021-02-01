A look at Biden’s first week in office
A look at Biden’s first week in office

This episode reviews last week’s inauguration of President Joe Biden, examining which housing issues the new administration has already taken action on.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on February 2nd to experience demos from the most innovative loan origination and valuation tech companies in the industry.

How to diversify your brokerage to weather economic hardship
How to diversify your brokerage to weather economic hardship

Download this white paper to learn how to diversify your offerings to bolster regular earnings, capitalize on emerging needs and offer greater stability and financial success.

HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level

HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

Sponsored Content

Black Knight’s industry-leading servicing solutions help servicers streamline forbearance and loan modifications

MSP’s broad-based functionality supports a wide range of loan products

Black Knight provides industry-leading servicing solutions, which includes the best-in-class servicing platform, MSP, as well as several innovative capabilities that support all size portfolios and every aspect of servicing, from loan boarding to default.

The Black Knight MSP loan servicing system automates all areas of loan servicing, increasing operational efficiencies and reducing the cost of supporting separate systems. MSP’s broad-based functionality supports a wide range of loan products, including home equity loans and lines of credit. Using a single, integrated servicing system makes it easier for servicers to provide excellent service to their customers during these busy times. 

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced mortgage servicers to modify many processes to support their customers. Notably, the pandemic has resulted in a surge of COVID-19-driven forbearance requests.

As a result, servicers need an efficient way to both manage the increased volume of forbearance requests, as well as prepare for a surge in prepayment plans when forbearance periods end. 

Black Knight has made several investments in and enhancements to MSP, and other suites of solutions that integrate with MSP, to address this need.

As an example, Black Knight offers a comprehensive Loss Mitigation system, which is tightly integrated with MSP and can easily support loans as their forbearance plans end. This solution includes preconfigured capabilities and delivers end-to-end functionality that helps significantly streamline forbearance and loan modification processes. Black Knight also added functionality to Loss Mitigation that allows business users to extend and adjust forbearances in bulk. 

In today’s competitive market, servicers can distinguish themselves by elevating the level of service they provide to their customers. Black Knight’s innovative Customer Service solution is fully integrated with MSP and assists customer service representatives in providing proactive, personalized borrower support, faster responses and increased transparency.

Black Knight’s Servicing Digital solution is another powerful tool that helps servicers deliver superior support and empower their customers. Servicing Digital gives consumers the ability to make loan payments from their mobile devices, and offers detailed, timely and personalized loan information. In fact, consumers can also request extensions to their existing forbearance plans directly within Servicing Digital, which servicers can review in MSP. 

“As an industry leader, Black Knight’s ability to develop and integrate advanced products, data and analytics across the loan life cycle and to support our growing client base is second to none. We are committed to helping servicers successfully navigate the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19, while providing the tools necessary to delight their customers,” said Joe Nackashi, president of Black Knight.  

Black Knight continues to innovate and make significant investments in its products, regularly introducing new and enhanced solutions that help servicers successfully navigate the challenges of changing market conditions, including those experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. In turn, servicers can address critical client needs to improve profitability and retain customers.

Anthony_Jabbour_V2_CMYK-1

Anthony Jabbour, CEO

Anthony Jabbour is responsible for the company’s overall vision and direction, and is passionate about delivering innovative solutions across the loan life cycle that help lenders and servicers retain existing customers, gain new customers and operate more efficiently.

Joe-Nackashi

Joseph Nackashi, President

Joseph Nackashi is dedicated to Black Knight delivering integrated and innovative solutions that help transform the industry, and is committed to superior client support and helping clients achieve greater levels of success.

Leonard_Shelly_PRINT2

Shelley Leonard, Chief Product and Digital Officer

Shelley Leonard leads Black Knight’s enterprise product strategy and is responsible for defining the company’s product and digital initiatives, which are focused on helping our clients increase customer satisfaction and retention.

Most Popular Articles

Supreme Court of the United States
Potential impact of Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

The $15,000 tax break would jumpstart a first-time homebuyer’s prospects of purchasing. The tax credit – along with Biden’s other economic goals outlined in his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – seems more of a possibility now that both Senate races in Georgia went to Democratic challengers.

Jan 27, 2021 By

Latest Articles

close up soft focus headphone call centre hotline at computer office help desk for background concept.
Loan servicing solutions

The seven companies featured in this section offer innovative capabilities to support all sizes of portfolios and every aspect of servicing.

Feb 01, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please