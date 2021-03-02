Alex Kutsishin to speak at Spring Summit

Alex Kutsishin, CEO & co-founder of Sales Boomerang, will speak at HousingWire’s virtual Spring Summit on March 4, diving into what a two-year study reveals about the importance of borrower retention.

To protect business in a competitive market, industry leaders need a 360-degree, real-time view of customers’ changing circumstances, so lenders can identify opportunities the moment they arise. Kutsishin will outline a borrower retention game plan designed to ensure every borrower has the right loan, right now. Plus, he’ll give a sneak peek at bleeding-edge innovations in borrower intelligence.

A serial entrepreneur, Kutsishin is a HousingWire Tech Trendsetter whose company’s first-of-its-kind borrower intelligence software has helped lenders turn overlooked opportunities into billions of dollars in additional loan revenue. He’s also famous for going all-out as a speaker, whether on a live or virtual stage, and has promised to bring his A game to the summit.

The focus of the Spring Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, but as rates rise, real estate agents and lenders will have to adapt to accommodate the demographic tsunami of Millennial homebuyers looking to enter the market.

The summit will covers topics that are critical to success in another unprecedented year, including:

Servicing challenges in a pandemic period

Operational strategies in the current market

The brave new world of valuations

eClosing/RON update

A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on mortgage disruption, lessons from local markets and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

Speakers joining Kutsishin include UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, Figure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney, MBA’s Lisa Haynes, Blend CEO Nima Ghamsari, Mortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion and many more.

