The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced five new additions to its executive leadership team.

The CFPB appointed Desmond Brown to the position of deputy associate director for the consumer education and engagement division. Brown holds more than 20 years of experience working with national and local organizations to increase financial well being and economic opportunities for consumers.

He first joined the CFPB back in 2012 as a program specialist for the office of financial empowerment.

It also appointed Jason Brown as its assistant director for research. Brown brings 16 years of federal service to his role, serving most recently as the associate commissioner in office of research evaluation and statistics at the Social Security Administration.

Before that he served in various capacities as an economist at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Karla Carnemark was hired as the new deputy chief of staff at the bureau. Carnemark joins the CFPB with more than 20 years of experience in public service, project management and government affairs.

She worked with senior level government executives from the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation. She also served on Capitol Hill on the staff of Rep. Deborah Pryce, D-Ohio.

The CFPB promoted Ren Essene to chief data officer. Essene has served at the bureau in a number of capacities since 2011. Previously, she worked at the Federal Reserve and holds a career in information management and housing issues that spans more than 25 years.

Bryan Schneider will serve as the bureau’s new associate director in the supervision, enforcement and fair lending division. Schneider most recently served as the secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, a cabinet-level agency. He also previously worked for Walgreen for 15 years in numerous capacities from divisional vice president and assistant general counsel to senior attorney.