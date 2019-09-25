For at least the sixth time in the last handful of years, CoreLogic is growing its massive real estate data and technology empire by acquiring a company.

In just the last few years, CoreLogic has acquired a la mode, Mercury Network, LandSafe Appraisal Services, FNC and RELS. And now, the company is adding a new acquisition into the fold: National Tax Search.

CoreLogic announced Wednesday that it has acquired National Tax Search, which provides property tax management services to lenders, real estate investment trusts and property management companies.

As part of the acquisition, CoreLogic will obtain TaxQ, the NTS property tax portal that provides users with access to detailed tax information.

“The acquisition of NTS combines premier property data and real estate expertise from CoreLogic with NTS’ leading technology and excellence in customer service,” said Nancy Langer, executive, real estate tax and payment solutions at CoreLogic. “As a result, we are creating a unique foundation that will digitize the commercial tax market and bring an enhanced user experience to our customer base.”

As stated above, the acquisition of NTS is just the latest in a string of companies purchased by CoreLogic.

Last year, CoreLogic bought a la mode, which provides subscription-based software solutions to more than 40,000 appraiser professionals across the U.S.

That deal came on the heels of CoreLogic buying LandSafe Appraisal Services, FNC and RELS for a total purchase price of approximately $587 million.

In 2016, CoreLogic closed on the acquisition of FNC, a provider of real estate collateral information technology and solutions that automate property appraisal ordering, tracking, documentation and review for lender compliance with government regulations, for a total purchase price of $400 million.

Before that, CoreLogic purchased LandSafe, an appraisal management company, from Bank of America for $122 million in 2015. CoreLogic also acquired the rest of RELS, a provider of property valuation and appraisal services, from Wells Fargo in 2016 for more than $60 million.

Beyond that, CoreLogic bought Mercury Network, a purchase valuation technology company, from Serent Capital, which bought Mercury Network from a la mode back in 2015.

In the time that Serent owned Mercury Network, the company acquired Platinum Data Solutions, a QC technology company, in 2016, and Appraisal Scope, a valuation management software provider.

Now, Platinum Data Solutions, Appraisal Scope, Mercury Network, RELS, LandSafe, FNC and a la mode are all part of CoreLogic. As is National Tax Search.

“We’re excited to bring together tax industry leaders and offer a new depth of industry experience through our experienced teams,” said Lori Eshoo, president, National Tax Search. “By unifying our operations with CoreLogic, our joint capabilities will drive a new standard of transparency, helping to facilitate the delivery of unmatched solutions for our customers.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.