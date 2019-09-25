Although homebuying is a sign of independence and a big step in many people's lives, a new report from Framework shows that homebuyers wish they were better educated about the process before embarking on their real estate journey.

The study found that only 41% of first-time homebuyers felt they were well prepared for the homebuying process, while 55% said they felt they wished they had an independent advocate to coach them through the process of homebuying and homeownership.

Speaking of preparation, the study found that 54% of recent first-time homebuyers and 62% of prospective first-time homebuyers said they wished they looked for a house sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, almost half of first-time homebuyers even said that they think that the homebuying process is “rigged” against the buyer.

Northwestern Mutual’s 2019 Planning and Progress Study recently showed that 22% of Americans said their main source of debt was their mortgage. Framework found that 57% of first-time homebuyers worry they can’t afford homeownership.

Of recent first-time homebuyers, 64% said they came out of the process knowing more about the financial burden of homeownership than before they even began the process. Only three in 10 of recent first-time homebuyers said they took a homebuying or homeownership class before they bought their home.

In July, a study from Freedom Debt Relief showed that of the 1,028 people surveyed, 29% said homeownership makes them feel anxious and stressed, while 26% said the cost of owning a home is a burden and they wished they were renting instead. In April, The National Association of Realtors and realtor.com said that first-time homebuyers can afford only 20% of housing stock in some of the nation’s housing markets.