After a summer of transitions that included the departures of two high-ranking executives, loanDepot has announced another change. This time, however, it is the addition of industry veteran David King, who has joined the company as chief marketing officer.

In his new role, King will aim to advance the company's enterprise branding, retail and digital marketing, as well as its media and advertising efforts.

He joins the company with a wealth of experience, having served as chief brand officer at Movement Mortgage for more than six years after starting with the company as its marketing director. Most recently, he served as chief brand officer at Realty ONE Group.

"David's a great addition to our already strong team," said Anthony Hsieh, founder and CEO of loanDepot. "The talent, innovation and creativity he brings – in addition to his leadership experience in both the mortgage and real estate spaces – will help propel us even further forward, extending our brand to more customers and partners, in even more impactful ways, through our second decade and beyond."

King said he was "thrilled" to join loanDepot.

"After 18 months away from the mortgage industry, I felt drawn back and specifically to loanDepot and Anthony Hsieh," King said. "I love the forward-thinking, innovative spirit of the entire loanDepot team and think that the company has a great momentum. At almost ten years old, loanDepot is still quite young, yet their maturity and nationwide reach is impressive. That said, while the company is absolutely revolutionary now in just its first decade, it's also laying down the groundwork to be in perfect position to keep winning in years to come."