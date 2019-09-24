As of Monday, Zillow is now buying and selling houses in San Antonio and Austin, Texas. The real estate site's home selling and buying service is now available in all four of the major Texas markets.

Since launching in Phoenix in 2018, Zillow Offers has quickly made its way across the nation, and offering homeowners an easier selling process than the traditional method, all for a price, of course.

Zillow Offers launched in Houston late last year, and in Dallas this past April. And now, Zillow Offers is available in San Antonio and Austin.

According to Zillow, 61% of page views from San Antonio home shoppers belong to homes within the area.

"We're so excited to bring Zillow Offers to San Antonio today, giving sellers a new option when it comes to one of the most stressful times of their lives - selling a home," said Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman. "We are rewiring the real estate transaction to create a seamless experience for buyers and sellers, and taking care of those stressful tasks that are usually part of the sellers' to-do lists."

Through its iBuying service, Zillow seeks to provide a solution by enabling sellers to forget about the hassle of cleaning their home, forgoing home repairs, open houses, and the like. They can even choose the date they want to sell and move by. (For more on what, exactly, is an iBuyer, read this.)

Through Zillow Offers, the company works with local real estate agents and brokers during every transaction. Zillow pays a commission to local agents when it buys and sells each home. In this case, an Austin or San Antonio-based broker will assist with the transaction. Zillow Offers allows homeowners to request a no-obligation cash offer from Zillow to buy their home. If they were to accept it, Zillow directly buys a seller’s house, prepares it for showings and quickly lists it for sale and can close on it in as little as five days.

According to Zillow, Zillow Offers will be available in Cincinnati, Ohio; Jacksonville, Florida; Los Angeles, California; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Sacramento, California; Tampa, Florida and Tucson, Arizona by the middle of 2020.

The most recent addition to the service was San Diego earlier this month.

"People want control and convenience in their everyday lives, and Zillow Offers is bringing these to real estate and giving home sellers an easier, more certain way to sell their homes," said Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman. "In a competitive market like Austin, Zillow Offers lets sellers know exactly how much they can sell their home for, and gives them control over their time frame so they can shop with confidence for their new home. We're thrilled to bring this program to the Texas state capital today to take the stress away from home sellers moving on to the next phase of their life."

This isn't the first time Zillow was in the news recently. Last week, Zillow announced a partnership with Ashton Woods, Brookfield Residential, Fischer Homes, H&H Homes, Hartford Homes, Kerley Family Homes, M/I Homes, Mattamy Homes, Oakwood Homes, PulteGroup, and Shea Homes on a program where homeowners who want a newly built home can sell their existing home to Zillow but stay in the house for as long as eight months while their new home is being built.

(Image courtesy of Zillow. Click to enlarge.)