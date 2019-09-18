Mortgage Tech Rundown looks at the latest news in mortgage technology, featuring new product updates, integrations and announcements.

Freddie Mac announced its Loan Product Advisor solution now includes AIM for Direct Deposit with Paystub, which leverages data from Finicity’s verification of income and employment solution in limited release.

The GSE explained in a press release that Finicity’s solution extracts a borrower’s pay statement data from the paystub and then cross-verifies it against their income transactions from their personal financial institutions.

“The addition of VOIE to AIM augments direct deposit information with paystub data and delivers automation that makes the origination process easier, faster and less costly for lenders and borrowers,” said David Fulford, vice president of loan advisor strategy and integration at Freddie Mac. “This is another way in which we are serving the needs of our clients by developing value-driven offerings that create a more effective and efficient origination process, while at the same time ensuring we’re receiving verifiable and accurate data that meet our underwriting standards.”

Realogy partnered with HomeAdvisor to launch, RealVitalize, a new home improvement program that will provide home sellers with home improvement resources prior to or during the home listing process.

The program is currently available in select markets through the Coldwell Banker branded operations of NRT. Through RealVitalize, a homeowner who lists their home for sale with a participating brokerage will be able to make non-structural home improvements and repairs using a service professional from the HomeAdvisor network.

According to Realogy, the brokerage will cover the upfront costs of the repairs, which will be repaid by the seller when the property sale closes or the listing expires.

“Home sellers are looking to real estate professionals to offer integrated solutions to ease the process of the real estate transaction. Through a participating Coldwell Banker brokerage, sellers who choose to utilize the program benefit from a home improvement process that is more convenient while positioning their home for maximum appeal,” said M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of NRT. “We believe RealVitalize gives our affiliated agents a distinct and competitive advantage in their marketplace without the burden of having to manage the home improvement process, unlike other programs. This is a win-win for all parties involved.”

Groundfloor, an investing and lending platform, launched a new product that aims to make the lending process more seamless for real estate investors who may need additional financing during renovation projects.

According to a press release, the product, QC Maxx, operates as a line of business credit, and allows borrowers to qualify for pre-approval on future financing through Groundfloor. Once pre-approved through QC Maxx, the company only requires the title and appraisal on the project property.

“At Groundfloor, we’re always listening to our customers, and we know our borrowers have wanted a way to speed up the closing process,” said Robert Mulcahy, VP of Sales. “QC Maxx allows our borrowers to close more quickly and communicate to sellers that they are serious buyers. It also gives sellers added confidence that our borrowers can close fast and without issues. With QC Maxx, we are taking the guessing game out of the equation for real estate transactions.”

