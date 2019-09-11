Insellerate, a mortgage industry customer relationship management system and 2018 HW Tech 100 winner, recently announced the hire of Tami Von Tour. She joins the company as director of enterprise sales.

"At Insellerate, we're committed to helping mortgage companies close more loans, and hiring Tami is proof of this commitment," said Josh Friend, founder and CEO of Insellerate. "Tami's passion for helping lenders solve challenges and improve their operations with technology is unmatched. I'm confident our clients will benefit from her thought leadership and ability to find more efficient ways to generate business. We are delighted to welcome her aboard."

Insellerate is an end-to-end solution for lenders that aims to ease all touch-points of the mortgage sales process. This includes telephone reporting and functionality, lead data, LOS integration, marketing automation and insights. Friend created the CRM to help loan officers stay connected to their prospects.

In her new role at Insellerate, Von Tour will aim to grow the company’s client base of mortgage companies and financial institutions. Additionally, she will be leading efforts to increase awareness and market acceptance of the company's client engagement platform, Insellarate announced.

She arrives at the company with more than 20 years of mortgage industry experience. Van Tour most recently served as an account manager for Ellie Mae, where she won the company's Circle of Excellence award for her sales performance.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Insellerate family, and I look forward to raising the company's profile in the mortgage community," Von Tour said. "My goal is to share my vision of what mortgage lending looks like when implementing the right technology to contact and convert more borrowers and close more loans."