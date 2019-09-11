Fintech software company Total Expert has continued to expand its leadership team.

The 2018 and 2019 HW Tech100 Winner company added three new executives to their leadership team this week. According to the company, Steve Sovik, Deanna Swanson and Peggy McGillis are joining the company in various roles on the sales, people and marketing teams, respectively.

Total Expert’s company revenues have increased 3,206% and employee headcount has grown 130% in the last year, according to a release. The company says it plans to grow past 250 employees by the end of the year.

“We’re excited to bring these three highly-established leaders on board to continue to make our teams, our software, and our brand even stronger,” said Joe Welu, CEO of Total Expert. “Steve, Deanna and Peggy’s backgrounds share a common thread of focusing on building customers for life – the same foundation of Total Expert’s mission in bringing simplicity, humanization and tech innovation to financial services space.”

Sovik has been named the chief revenue officer, bringing 28 years of experience with him. Prior to joining Total Expert, Sovik was the chief revenue officer for Tipalti, a global AP automation company. Before that, he was the global senior vice president of sales at Coupa.

Swanson takes over as vice president of people operations. Swanson has held human resource leadership positions with SingleHop, Chicago Fire Soccer Club and Driehaus Capital Management. Swanson brings 15 years of experience with her, and will direct and lead operations such as hiring and employee growth.

New Senior Vice President of Marketing Peggy McGillis is joining Total Expert with more than 20 years of experience with technology and B2B industries. Before joining Total Expert, McGillis was the senior director of industries marketing at Workday, and before that led marketing teams at SAP America.