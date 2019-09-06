The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released its annual data from the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act on Aug. 30 showing which lenders dominated 2018 and which ones fell behind the pack.

The 2018 HMDA reporting format changed significantly from 2017 – in particular, there were changes to how lenders reported open- and close-ended home equity loans.

HMDA data prepared by iEmergent, below, shows the nation's top 10 lenders. The data includes originated loans for single-family 1- 4 units. It does not include manufactured homes, multifamily, home improvement loans or repurchases.

Here is the list of the originators that dominated the 2018 market by total volume of loans originated:

10. Flagstar Bank – $19.6 billion

Share of total origination volume: 1.1% Rank in total number of loans: 11 Total number of loans: 73,087

9. Fairway Independent Mortgage – $24.9 billion

Share of total origination volume: 1.4% Rank in total number of loans: 8 Total number of loans: 105,780

8. Caliber Home Loans – $29.1 billion

Share of total origination volume: 1.7% Rank in total number of loans: 9 Total number of loans: 104,037

7. U.S. Bank – $29.5 billion

Share of total origination volume: 1.8% Rank in total number of loans: 6 Total number of loans: 132,253

6. loanDepot – $32 billion

Share of total origination volume: 1.8% Rank in total number of loans: 7 Total number of loans: 124,027

5. United Wholesale Mortgage – $41.6 billion

Share of total origination volume: 2.4% Rank in total number of loans: 5 Total number of loans: 145,579

4. Bank of America – $55.2 billion

Share of total origination volume: 3.2% Rank in total number of loans: 3 Total number of loans: 192,652

3. JPMorgan Chase – $57.7 billion

Share of total origination volume: 3.3% Rank in total number of loans: 4 Total number of loans: 187,642

2. Quicken Loans – $81.4 billion

Share of total origination volume: 4.7% Rank in total number of loans: 1 Total number of loans: 375,656

1. Wells Fargo – $83.4 billion

Share of total origination volume: 4.8% Rank in total number of loans: 2 Total number of loans: 258,762

The changes in HMDA reporting make it hard to compare 2018 to the year before, but to see the list of 2017’s top lenders, click here.