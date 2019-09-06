U.S. Bank Wealth Management has named Eric Sanderson as senior managing director of family office services for Ascent Private Capital Management, the company announced this week.

Ascent is the company’s family office advisory and wealth management business for high net worth clients. Sanderson, in his new position, will work with families with a goal of preserving, protecting and increasing assets. He brings 24 years of wealth management, family office and legal experience to the role.

“Eric brings a great depth of family office and legal experience that will help serve clients with complex needs,” said John Zimmerman, president of Ascent Private Capital Management. “He will add invaluable insights and expertise to the Ascent team, as we continue to grow our offices across the country.”

Sanderson is no stranger to Ascent. From 2011 to 2015, he served as the company’s managing director of wealth strategy. Prior to that role, Sanderson worked for Wells Fargo as director of wealth planning and was president of Gallagher Enterprises, a private equity investment partnership firm. Most recently, he was the head of wealth planning and family enterprise solutions at Bank of the West.