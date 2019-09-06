G5, a real estate SaaS company, recently expanded its multifamily leadership team, welcoming two new executives to the company, including Karen Blue and Kathie Cook.

Blue has been appointed to the position of vice president of national accounts. In this new role, Blue will be responsible for helping the company build a team to service its rapidly growing install base.

“My goal is to build a team that is passionate and knowledgeable about the multifamily industry,” Blue said. “I am excited to use my experience to further G5’s business objectives and drive our mission forward.”

Blue brings more than 30 years of experience to her role. Prior to joining G5 she served Apartments.com as the company’s vice president of national accounts.

"Karen’s expertise in revenue generation, strategic thinking, and partner and client relations will be a huge asset for G5 in meeting the needs of our fast-growing client portfolio,” said Ben Steward, the company’s vice president of multifamily. “Her experience on both sides of multifamily management will help owners and operators amplify their marketing impact, increasing awareness and the bottom line.”

Cook, who has been appointed as G5’s key account executive, will now be responsible for overseeing the company’s major accounts in the western market.

“Kathie brings a wealth of sales and marketing expertise to G5 as well as long-term relationships throughout the multifamily industry,” Steward said. “Her focus on promoting strong and seamless connections with clients and an in-depth understanding of their business will be key for us.”

Cook leverages more than 15 years of experience in the multifamily sector, most recently serving ResMan Property Management Software as its regional vice president of Northwest sales.

Need help getting hired or looking to hire? HousingWire wants to help. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros.