Two real estate veterans are joining T3 Sixty in senior-level appointments, the company announced last week. T3 Sixty, a management consultancy firm in the residential real estate brokerage industry, has named a new senior vice president – Mark Lesswing, former chief technology for the National Association of Realtors.

The company also announced that Jonathan Peterson, formerly of Lone Wolf Real Estate Technologies, will be joining the team as vice president in the technology division.

“The additional of another two powerful and experienced technology executives with successful track records solidifies the T3 Sixty Technology team as the most knowledgeable and experienced technology consulting team in residential real estate brokerage industry today,” said Jack Miller, president and CTO of T3 Sixty.

Lesswing arrives at the company from DomiDocs, where he served as blockchain technology officer. In the one year between his time there and his appointment at NAR, Lesswing co-founded The Real Estate Blockchain Initiative, an open initiative that aims to advance the use of standards-compliant Blockchain solutions in real estate.

He also served as an advisor to multiple companies and organizations, including Blockchain Event Index and Xip Network Inc. According to the announcement from T3 Sixty, Lesswing has acted in a senior technology role for over 30 years, and has been involved in hundreds of industry projects and technology initiatives. He worked for NAR for 17 years and was promoted to senior vice president and chief technology officer in 2006.

Prior to joining T3 Sixty, Peterson served as vice president at Lone Wolf Real Estate Technologies for 14 years. Peterson also previously worked as an enterprise account executive with DocuSign.