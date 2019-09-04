Real estate industry vet Nick Bailey will be returning to RE/MAX as the chief customer officer, a newly created position.

Before coming back to RE/MAX, Bailey was the president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate. Bailey stepped down from that position earlier this year.

Prior to that, he spent over a decade at RE/MAX World Headquarters, leading the growth and development for numerous regional operations throughout the United States.

Bailey has also served as vice president at Trulia/Zillow, driving the expansion of products and services and creating brand awareness across the country. Before that, he was senior vice president of strategic partnerships at real estate content management company Market Leader.

"If anyone can help our Broker/Owners cut through the noise of a changing industry, it's Nick Bailey," said Adam Contos, RE/MAX CEO. "He's devoted his entire career to serving the real estate industry and will act as a passionate advocate for the entrepreneurs who are the backbone of our global network. This hire aligns with our values and fortifies our customer-obsessed culture. We've landed one of the best minds in the industry to help deliver even more to our brokers and agents."

In his new role at RE/MAX, Bailey will oversee business growth, brokerage support, franchise sales, professional development, industry relations and international expansion.

"The industry is cluttered with distractions that can quickly knock agents and brokers off their game," Bailey said. "Throughout my career, I've been an agent, a broker, a franchiser and a leader of a tech company focused on the consumer -- I've been on all sides of the transaction. My goal is to use my unique skillset to help our network of highly productive entrepreneurs grow their businesses, find success and, in turn, deliver a consistent and elevated experience to homebuyers and sellers long into the future."