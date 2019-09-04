In an effort to maximize home sale prices for its customers, Keller Williams will be testing a concierge program in Texas, Georgia, and California.

The program will offer certain minor home improvements and other services to customers at no upfront cost.

According to the company, this program will open communication between Keller Williams agents and home sellers on strategies to capitalize on their investments.

Keller Williams' iBuying division, Keller Offers, will be funding the concierge program. Director of Keller Offers, Gayln Ziegler, told HousingWire this week that with these test runs, the plan is to roll them out and move as quickly as possible to expand nationwide.

“It’s what the consumer needs and what our agents want,” Ziegler said in an interview.

With this test run, Keller Williams will be able to determine what agents and consumers want out of the concierge program.

“Everything is under the [KW] umbrella, past iBuying,” Ziegler said. “We are giving consumers options. Cash options, renovation, and the agent is always there.”

The iBuying concept continues to grow, and Keller Williams is quickly catching on.

Last month, Keller Offers teamed up with Arizona-based iBuyer Offerpad, allowing Keller Williams agents to undergo certification to become an iBuyer agent, enabling them to submit a request for a cash offer to Offerpad via Keller Offers.

Last year, Compass launched its own concierge program. Like Keller Williams', Compass offers similar services for no upfront fee. In 2017, Redfin also launched a concierge program.

“[We] don’t spend time on the competition,” Ziegler said. “The goal is to stay laser focused for the benefit of the consumer and focus on delivering.”

The labs will run in Texas, Georgia and California beginning this week.