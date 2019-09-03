WEST, a Williston Financial Group company, appointed Darcy Patch as vice president of marketing, lender services.

WEST provides fintech solutions for Realtors, real estate agents, brokers, title companies, mortgage lenders and others. WEST is a Williston Financial Group company. The company is also the parent company for WFG Lender Services and WFG National Title Insurance Company.

Patch brings more than 20 years of experience in the industry, serving as vice president of marketing for Veros Real Estate Solutions and vice president of marketing strategy and industry relations for RealtyTrac (now ATTOM Data Solutions).

“Darcy has an outstanding industry reputation and a known track record for implementing strategic marketing programs that net results,” said WEST CMO Justin Tucker. “Her extensive experience within the mortgage services arena will make her an invaluable addition to our WEST marketing team and we’re very excited to have her on board.”

From 2000 to 2014, Patch worked for Fidelity National Financial companies, including as the senior vice president of marketing for the mortgage information services, national lender solutions, default solutions and real estate divisions of Fidelity National Financial; director of marketing strategy for ServiceLink; and vice president of corporate marketing for Fidelity National Information Solutions.

“Joining the WEST team is a bit like coming home to a much-loved family, as I’ve worked with many members of our leadership team previously and have the utmost respect for them,” Patch said. “Our leadership team is world-class and their collective commitment to serving our industry and our customers is truly unrivaled. I’m honored to work with such an exceptional team.”