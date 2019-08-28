Waterstone Mortgage has had a busy summer. In June, the national mortgage lender tapped Eric Debelack for area manager of its Southeast Wisconsin region in addition to promoting Stephanie Ziebell to senior vice president, general counsel. Then in July, the company promoted Chris Fleming to senior vice president, national sales.

Now, Waterstone wraps up August with news that mortgage industry veteran Andy Peach has been named president and chief executive officer. He joins the company with more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage lending industry.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of Andy Peach to the Waterstone Mortgage executive team,” said WaterStone Bank president and CEO Doug Gordon. “Andy is an accomplished leader with extensive experience in the mortgage lending industry. His work ethic and vision also align perfectly with Waterstone Mortgage’s overall mission and goals, making him an ideal fit for the organization.”

Prior to joining Waterstone, Peach served as the managing director and chief production officer for Pacific Union Financial, managing the company’s retail, consumer direct, correspondent and wholesale production channels. Pacific Union was acquired earlier this year by Mr. Cooper.

Peach has also worked for several major financial services firms such as Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Lehman Brothers (Aurora Loan Services) in regional and national leadership roles.

“I am honored and excited to join Waterstone Mortgage, which has an excellent reputation in the industry,” said Peach. “The company’s independent mortgage banker mindset, success in the purchase origination market, innovative mortgage technology solutions, and history of excellent customer service all combine together to create a great platform for future growth.”

As president and CEO of Waterstone Mortgage, Peach will be responsible for every aspect of the company’s business and corporate functions. He will also work with the executive management team plan for future success and growth, the company said.