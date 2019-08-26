The Mortgage Collaborative announced Wednesday it voted in two new mortgage executives to its board of directors at its bi-annual member conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

The new board members include Kate deKay, CEO of Eustis Mortgage Corporation and Allison Johnston, chief operating officer of Success Mortgage Partners.

deKay comes from a long line of mortgage lending professionals and is responsible for leading the Eustis family of company brands. She offers TMC a fresh perspective about embracing technology and empowering her employees to make decisions in the best interest of customers.

Johnston brings over 27 years of diverse industry experience, serving as the vice president for the Mortgage Industry Advisory Board (MIAB), former state board president for the Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association (MMLA) and current MMLA ambassador and membership committee chairperson.

“When organizations lose touch with their customers and stop listening, they become irrelevant quickly,” said Jim Park, chief executive officer of TMC. “That’s why at TMC, our members drive our focus and key initiatives. I’m very excited that our new board will help to continue our tradition of openness and collaboration.”

TMC is celebrating a 17% increase in lender member attendance from its Winter Conference in Austin, Texas this past February. The recent Nashville event emphasized relationship building and communication, new interactive whiteboard sessions and the highest lender-to-vendor ratio of any major industry conference thus far in 2019.

“We strive to create a conference experience for our lender members focused exclusively on our members’ wants and needs,” said Rich Swerbinsky, the chief operating officer of TMC. “We’re in an industry of constant change, and our members continue to provide us with excellent feedback on what they value out of a conference experience.”