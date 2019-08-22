The president and CEO of a California mortgage firm was arrested earlier this week and charged with sexual assault, stemming from an alleged incident that took place in Hawaii.

Jason Freskos, the president and CEO of Sequoia Mortgage Capital, was arrested in California earlier this week on charges that he sexually assaulted a woman during a trip to Hawaii earlier this month.

According to the District Court of the Fifth Circuit for the State of Hawaii, Freskos is charged with sexual assault in the first degree. A $100,000 bench warrant was issued for Freskos’ arrest, and according to news outlets in Hawaii, Freskos was taken into custody earlier this week for extradition to state to face the charges.

Details on the case itself are sparse thus far, although the charging documents allege that Freskos “did knowingly subject (the alleged victim) to an act of sexual penetration by strong compulsion.”

Freskos is listed on Sequoia Mortgage Capital’s website as the president and CEO of the company, which is a private money lender that lends for both residential and commercial projects.

According to the company’s website, Freskos is deeply involved in the company’s operations.

From Freskos’ bio:

As President and CEO of Sequoia Mortgage Capital, Mr. Freskos is responsible for the daily operations of the firm, and is also instrumental in driving the strategic initiatives of the company. Additionally Mr. Freskos is actively involved in the underwriting and due diligence processes and often personally inspects the properties Sequoia lends on.

The company does not appear to be keen on commenting on the charges Freskos is facing.

HousingWire attempted to contact Sequoia Mortgage Capital for comment on the situation but was hung up on by a company employee after asking about Freskos and the allegations against him.