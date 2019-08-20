On September 16, Lacey Dingman will join the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as executive vice president, head of the human resources group and chief human resources officer.

Formerly a senior leader at the Securities and Exchange Commission and most recently a senior associate director at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Dingman brings more than 20 years of experience in the public sector to the role.

“Lacey is a high-energy and charismatic leader who is passionate about the value that strong talent development, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion bring to the work, the workplace and employees,” said Michael Strine, first vice president and COO of the Fed. “She brings a relevant depth of experience in human resources, strategic change management and transformation, as well as broader public sector leadership. We are delighted to have Lacey join the team, and we look forward to her contributions to the bank.”

In her new role, Dingman will work closely with the Fed’s leadership to develop comprehensive strategies around human capital, diversity and inclusion and culture, the company announced. Dingman’s portfolio will include the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion. In addition to these responsibilities, she will also serve on the bank’s executive committee.

During her time at FRB, Dingman was responsible for all operational and infrastructure aspects of the division, including human capital strategy. At the SEC, she served as chief human capital officer and improved the commission’s “Best Place to Work” rating from No. 27 to No. 3.