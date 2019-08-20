Zillow was founded in the U.S. in 2006, and began expanding into Canada just last summer.

And now, Zillow is partnering with more than 250 Canadian brokerages and franchisors to expand the Canadian real estate listings on its site.

Zillow said that it has seen a 32% year-to-date growth of monthly unique users from Canada.

“Zillow has long been a go-to real estate resource in the U.S. for consumers and our partners in industry, and it's exciting to see more than 250 Canadian partners using Zillow," said Errol Samuelson, chief industry development officer, Zillow Group, in a release. "Canadian listings on Zillow have the benefit of our audience of 195 million unique monthly users which includes a quickly growing Canadian audience."

The listings on Zillow.com and the Zillow app will be the same as if they were U.S. listings.

Recently signed brokerage partners include iPro Realty, RE/MAX Condo Plus, Living Realty and PSR Brokerage. More than 4,500 Canadian agents have profiles on Zillow.com.

PSR Brokerage’s president of resale, Adam Stern, said the expansion in Canada will be well worth it.

"PSR Brokerage is thrilled to be one of the first luxury brokerages to partner with Zillow in Canada. Our primary focus remains on elevating the businesses of our entrepreneurial agents through enhanced digital marketing strategies," Stern said. "Zillow adds tremendous value to this initiative by providing our agents with tools and technology to assist in the global exposure and marketing of their listings."