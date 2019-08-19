Zillow is expanding its direct buying program again, announcing Monday that it is now buying and selling houses in the South Florida area.

Starting Monday, Zillow Offers is going to be live in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and the surrounding area, the company announced.

Through its iBuying service, Zillow seeks to provide a solution by enabling sellers to forget about the hassle of cleaning their home and forgoing the need to take care of home repairs. They can even choose the date they want to sell and move by. (For more on what, exactly, is an iBuyer, read this.)

Through Zillow Offers, the company works with local real estate agents and brokers during every transaction. Zillow pays a commission to local agents when it buys and sells each home. A Miami-based broker will assist with each Zillow transaction.

"We're on a mission to transform real estate by creating a seamless experience through Zillow Offers - no more open houses or worrying about when your home will sell," said Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman. "Since we launched Zillow Offers a year ago, the response has been incredible, and we're excited to bring Zillow Offers to homeowners in South Florida's tri-county region who are looking for a stress-free way to sell their homes."

Zillow also said it is the first company of its kind to offer this service in the tri-county area.

"I'm excited to welcome Zillow and their innovative Zillow Offers program to South Florida today," said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. "I'm proud that innovative, consumer-oriented companies like Zillow continue to come to the area, and help our economy thrive."

Just two weeks ago, Zillow Offers launched in Nashville. Since first launching in Phoenix last April, Zillow Offers has expanded to Las Vegas, Atlanta, Denver, Charlotte, Raleigh, Houston, Riverside, Dallas, Minneapolis, Orlando, Portland, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

Earlier this month, Zillow expanded its iBuying service to Cincinnati; Oklahoma City; Jacksonville, Florida; and Tucson, Arizona.

More than 170,000 homeowners have requested a cash offer on their home since last April, Zillow said.

The company said it plans to expand to Austin, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego and Tampa by the close of the first quarter next year, planning to have a total of 26 markets by the middle of 2020.