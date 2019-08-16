Only a few months after merging with Farmers Exchange Bank, Gateway First Bank has appointed Jeff Schmidt as its chief mortgage operations officer.

Schmidt started with the company in 2010 when it was still Gateway Mortgage Group. After the merger, it became one of the largest banks in Oklahoma, boasting $1.2 billion in assets, five banking centers in Northwest Oklahoma, 160 mortgage centers with operations in 40 states and Washington, D.C., and more than 1,200 employees, the company said. Now as chief of mortgage operations, Schmidt will manage the underwriting, appraisal, closing and funding, post-closing and construction lending departments.

“Jeff brings deep expertise in mortgage banking derived from his 35 years of experience in both mortgage and banking. His knowledge will help us build the robust mortgage operation we need to support our growth goals,” said Gateway CEO Stephen Curry. “Jeff has had a long track record of success at Gateway, and his promotion was well-deserved. This is a critical role as we implement new mortgage banking technology, streamline our operations and improve our recapture.”

Schmidt will also be working to expand of Gateway’s mortgage call centers based in Dallas and Frisco, Texas. Prior to joining the Gateway team, Schmidt worked in various roles such as senior loan officer and regional vice president over underwriting. His leadership positions in the personal and real estate banking and finance industries have taken him as far as Alaska and Washington.

“I have loved being a part of the Gateway family and am very excited about this new role. As the company continues to gain momentum, the Gateway team will absolutely rise to the occasion,” Schmidt said. “Gateway is a proven leader in the mortgage industry and we have experienced a long tradition of success. I am eager to take on a greater role as Gateway continues to grow and strive for excellence.”