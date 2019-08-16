Mortgage Tech Rundown looks at the latest news in mortgage technology, featuring new product updates, integrations and announcements.

Calyx announced that its Zip point-of-sale solution is now integrated with AccountChek by FormFree. Through this integration, brokers and financial institutions will be able to benefit from a more simplified verification process, according to the company.

AccountChek is an automated asset verification platform that accelerates credit decisioning, while Zip enables borrowers to conveniently begin the loan application process online or via mobile device. Calyx explained that the POS is seamlessly integrated with its loan origination systems, Point and Path, as well as NAMB All-In, the loan origination platform exclusively available to members of the National Association of Mortgage Brokers.

"We designed AccountChek to eliminate the drawn-out process of collecting critical financial data from borrowers,” said Brent Chandler, CEO and founder at FormFree. “By integrating with Calyx, we’re helping more mortgage originators verify assets, income and employment efficiently and effectively while also improving customer satisfaction.”

LoanLogics announced it is the technology provider behind Freddie Mac’s new tool, Freddie Automated Servicing Transfer. Additionally, the company indicates it will also provide technology enhancements to expand the capabilities of FAST in support of Freddie Mac’s Co-Issue XChange.

The Freddie Automated Servicing Transfer streamlines the transfer of mortgage servicing rights for Freddie Mac’s Cash-Released Xchange, while FAST standardizes and simplifies the exchange of documents and data.

“We are very pleased to partner with Freddie Mac and to play an important role in the FAST initiative, which is revolutionizing the way mortgage servicing rights are exchanged,” said Craig Riddell, executive vice president and chief business officer of LoanLogics. “With our technology, the FAST tool can validate loan data coming in from lender systems, identify areas where there are gaps or inconsistencies, and share that information back through FAST’s interactive portal. We look forward to an even more productive relationship with Freddie Mac as it expands FAST to include co-issue support.”

Visionet Systems announced the integration of its VisiLoanReview with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Lending Platform. VisiLoanReview enables lenders to efficiently and securely process large volume of documents while reducing operations cost.

“Visionet is delighted to partner with Ellie Mae,” said Arshad Masood, CEO at Visionet Systems, “VLR’s secure, seamless integration with Encompass enables our clients to simplify the process of data extraction, indexing and stacking, so they can more efficiently process mortgage loans and grow their business. We look forward to a long, successful relationship with Ellie Mae.”