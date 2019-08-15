Community Preservation Corp., a nonprofit affordable housing and community revitalization finance company, announced the hire of real estate finance veteran Jaime Tuozzolo. In her new role as vice president and mortgage officer, Tuozzolo will be responsible for sourcing and originating business in the region across all loan products, as well as monitoring projects through construction and conversion.

Tuozzolo arrives at CPC from Community Development Lending, where she served as a senior relationship manager and vice president. Prior to that, she was a relationship manager and vice president at First Niagara Bank's Commercial Real Estate Finance in Syracuse, where she oversaw a CRE portfolio of more than $200 million. With roughly 20 years of experience in real estate finance, as both a lender and as part of a development company, Touzzolo is no stranger to her new role.

“We’re excited to have somebody like Jaime joining the CPC team to help guide our work and further our mission of creating vibrant and stable communities here in Syracuse and across the region,” said Nicholas Petragnani Jr., the regional director of the CPC’s Central New York office. “Jaime not only brings years of experience in the multifamily market, her focus on cultivating lasting relationships and understanding the needs of her borrowers is something that is important to our company’s culture.”

Touzzolo will join Petragnani in the Central New York office, where she will work to originate deals across all of CPC’s products, including construction and permanent loans, as well as agency loans.