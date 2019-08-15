Since stepping down as president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association in September 2018, David Stevens has continued to be involved in the housing business, signing on to serve in advisory roles for three different companies.

Stevens’ post-MBA gigs were reduced to two earlier this year when he abruptly resigned from the board of Radian just three weeks after initially joining the board.

But now, Stevens' tally of advisor roles is back up to three.

George Mason Mortgage, a division of United Bank, announced this week that Stevens is joining the company’s board of directors as an advisor.

Stevens took over as the CEO of the MBA in 2011, after serving as the Federal Housing Administration commissioner in the Obama administration from 2009-2011.

Stevens also worked previously as Long & Foster Companies, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage and Freddie Mac.

Since leaving the MBA, Stevens joined the board at real estate investment trust Dynex Capital, and joined ProxyPixs, a platform that generates real-time photos of properties, as a senior strategic advisor.

And now, he’s joining George Mason’s board as well.

“I am very excited to join George Mason Mortgage,” Stevens said in a statement.

“Bill Landon is a highly respected CEO in the mortgage industry and George Mason is one of those iconic mortgage banking firms headquartered in the mid-Atlantic region,” Stevens added.

“With a strong foundation, reputation and great integrity, I am honored to be part of this company,” Stevens concluded. “In such dynamic times and looking forward, I am eager to support Bill and the George Mason Mortgage team in achieving its goals.”

George Mason Mortgage currently operates 16 branches throughout Virginia, Washington, D.C., Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Dave supporting GMM with strategic efforts and initiatives,” George Mason Mortgage CEO Bill Landon said. “Dave has earned numerous accolades throughout his extensive career and we are very pleased to welcome him to the GMM family.”