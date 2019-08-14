ATTOM Data Solutions has appointed Martha Notaras to its board of directors.

This announcement comes after ATTOM was acquired earlier this year by Lovell Minnick Partners, a private equity firm.

“I am delighted to serve on the ATTOM Data Solutions board of directors,” Notaras said. “ATTOM is transforming the future of property data through innovative technology and I look forward to helping power this innovation by guiding strategic initiatives to expand ATTOM's reach into various industries, with a strong focus on insurance-specific solutions.”

Notaras is a partner at venture capital fund, XL Innovate, investing in insurtech and fintech. She serves on the boards of four of XL Innovate’s portfolio companies; Cape Analytics, Pillar Technologies, GeoQuant and Notion.

Prior to her appointment at ATTOM, Notaras ran corporate development for the business data and analytics division of the Daily Mail and General Trust.

Notaras has also served as board director for companies in their early stages, with a specific focus on fintech, insurtech, proptech, edtech and digital media.

Notaras has also spent time in investment banking at Merrill Lynch and commercial banking at Credit Suisse.

“We’re delighted to have Martha Notaras join our board and we look forward to her valuable contributions,” said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM Data Solutions. “Martha’s deep professional background and corporate development experience in technology, information and financial service companies, will continue to strengthen our position as the premier one-stop shop for high-quality real estate data and fuel future growth and innovation.”