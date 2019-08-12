New York-based real estate company Douglas Elliman has hired Stephanie Garbarini as vice president of marketing.

Garbarini worked previously at Chicago’s Regent Property, where she reinvented sales enablement and built loyalty within the brand.

Garbarini then moved to New York, where she drove media strategies for companies including J. Crew, Liz Claiborne, Barneys, and most recently, the Ascena Retail Group.

"Stephanie's focus throughout her career has been at the crossroads of fashion, real estate and hospitality," said Howard Lorber, executive chairman of Douglas Elliman. "This background brings a unique and strategic vision to our brand. We are very happy to have her on board at Elliman."

In her new role, Garbarini will be in charge of spearheading national marketing and brand management.

"I'm so excited to be a part of the Douglas Elliman family and for the opportunity to work with this powerful global brand," Garbarini said. "I have always had a passion for real estate, and I look forward to bringing my strengths, knowledge and relationships to the firm. There is so much creative talent here in the marketing division, and I couldn't not be happier to take on this new challenge."