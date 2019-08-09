Portland-based WFG National Insurance Title Company has named Gregg Christiansen as senior business development manager for the company's New York City-based national commercial services division.

Christiansen joins the company with more than 25 years of commercial real estate experience and insurance title expertise.

Before joining WFG, Christiansen has worked with the national commercial services team of Stewart Title Guaranty Company. Prior to that, Christiansen was the publisher and senior vice president of sales for ALM Real Estate Group.

"Coming in on the ground floor of the nation's fastest growing title underwriter is a true honor for me, and I'm excited for the opportunity to build on WFG's service commitment in this region," Christensen stated. "Len and his team have already built an amazing service infrastructure in New York, so it's exhilarating to hit the ground running as part of a platform of experienced professionals that collaborate so well to get deals done."

Christiansen is also on the Board of Governors of the Mortgage Bankers Association of New York, and is a board director of the Asian Real Estate Association of America in New York.