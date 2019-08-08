Digital mortgage point-of-sale software provider Cloudvirga announced the promotion of its chief revenue officer, Daniel Sogorka, to chief executive officer.

Sogorka was named CRO in January this year.

“In a short period of time, Dan Sogorka has had a profound impact on Cloudvirga’s growth, and he is without question the right person to take this company to the next level,” said Cloudvirga Co-Founder Mark Attaway. “Already, he has built an expert sales and marketing team from the ground up, has filled our sales pipeline with the country’s leading mortgage originators, and has been instrumental in building out the technology partnerships required to realize Cloudvirga’s digital mortgage vision.”

Before joining Cloudvirga, Sogorka was the president of EXOS Technologies and executive vice president of Servicelink. He was also the division president at Black Knight.

“I’m very grateful for the contributions outgoing CEO Michael Schreck did during his time with Cloudvirga, building out an amazing senior leadership team and shepherding the company through its Series C funding round with Riverwood. Schreck will continue to support our efforts as a trusted Advisor,” Sogorka said. “With the team we have, which from top to bottom is as good as any I’ve ever seen, and our financial strength, Cloudvirga’s future is incredibly bright as we mature from a high-potential startup to an enterprise-strength technology provider.”

Sogorka’s promotion comes on the heels of recently hired Chief Compliance Officer Maria Moskver and Chief Technology Officer Daniel Akiva.