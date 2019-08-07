Mortgage Quality Management and Research has appointed Stephen Sherman its the new chief operating officer.

Sherman has 30 years of experience with mortgage servicing, secondary marketing, warehouse lending, commercial real estate sales, corporate consulting and REO management services.

In his role at MQMR, Sherman will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and managing the firm’s long-term growth strategy.

“Helping our clients succeed in today’s challenging mortgage environment is priority No. 1 at MQMR, and doing so requires us to consistently produce best-in-class services and deliverables to ensure our clients can adequately address risk within their organizations – wherever it may lie,” said MQMR President Michael Steer.

Before he joined MQMR, Sherman founded Sherman Consulting, a mortgage and real estate consulting firm that specialized in providing managerial coaching, risk assessment reviews and process improvement plans.

Sherman co-founded Blueprint Asset Management, an REO asset management service dedicated to managing and liquidating high-value real estate.

“Having provided similar services to mortgage companies throughout his career, Stephen Sherman brings an intimate knowledge of the core services MQMR provides and is uniquely qualified to help us continually refine our internal processes and systems to achieve our desired service levels and outcomes,” Steer said.

Sherman also served as the COO of Green River Financial and Infinity Valuation Services, also real estate companies.

“Accepting the role of COO was an easy decision after having worked with the incredible talent at MQMR and witnessed the priority placed on delivering meaningful results to clients and the firm’s family-focused, supportive culture,” Sherman said. “Moving forward, my goals as COO are very simple – support our internal divisions by advocating for the necessary resources, tools and training to deliver best-in-class service to our clients; infuse MQMR’s corporate mission statement, vision statement and core values in the day-to-day operations of the company; and maintain alignment between internal operations and the needs of our current clients and prospects by working seamlessly with our sales team.”