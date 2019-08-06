Anticipation for HousingWire’s 2020 engage.marketing event started running high before we even wrapped our 2019 summit in June. A day and a half of incredible speakers and relevant content just stoked attendees’ desire for more, and marketers pitched their hometowns as the best place to re-engage.

We’ve been hard at work planning the next summit and we’re excited to announce that we’re hosting our 2020 engage.marketing event in the vibrant mortgage hub of Orange County, California, June 11-12!

The driving force behind engage.marketing is our desire to deliver practical insights that marketers can use to grow their personal brand, their business, and ultimately, their company’s bottom line in this very competitive real estate and mortgage environment.

With market conditions — and marketing resources — constantly shifting, marketers need to focus their efforts on the channels and content that resonate most with consumers right now. But it’s difficult to know how to execute for the best results, which is why we recruit some of the smartest marketers in real estate and mortgage to share their expertise.

After two successful events, we’ve designed our 2020 engage.marketing summit to maximize what marketers found most helpful and include some new elements based on attendee feedback. We’re incorporating several interactive workshops on video and social and we’re adding in more networking time, as people were eager to connect with speakers and other marketers on a personal level.

Orange County’s energy and innovative spirit provide the perfect backdrop for the event — and we’ll be taking advantage of the great weather too!

We’ll be releasing more information in the coming weeks, including the venue, a call for speakers, sponsorship packages and more. In the meantime, enjoy the highlight reel from our 2019 engage.marketing in Charlotte (and maybe find yourself too!).