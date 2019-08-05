Mortgage Tech Rundown looks at the latest news in mortgage technology, featuring new product updates, integrations and announcements.



Finicity announced that its digital Verification of Assets solution has been integrated with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Lending Platform.

The partnership will now give lenders the ability to review bank-validated reports in “near” real-time, thereby shortening the verification process from days to minutes, according to the company.

“With the integration of Finicity’s digital Verification of Assets through our Encompass Digital Lending Platform, we are further enabling loan officers, processors and other key lender participants to reduce cycle-times and offer a more complete digital mortgage experience for their customers,” Ellie Mae SVP of business development Parvesh Sahi said.

Calyx announced the launch of Calyx Wholesaler MarketPlace, which is now available with several wholesale lenders including, Caliber Home Loans, Quicken Loans, Freedom Mortgage, Stearns Lending and more.

The company said in press release that Calyx Wholesaler MarketPlace will permit mortgage brokers to connect with participating lenders directly from their LOS file. This will allow them to submit loan data automatically, without having to manually upload to the lender’s website.

“We developed Calyx Wholesaler MarketPlace to make the mortgage origination process easier for both brokers and wholesalers,” Calyx Director of Strategic Partnerships Thomas Hennen said. “This central portal allows brokers to connect with multiple wholesalers and seamlessly submit a loan file without leaving their Calyx loan origination system.”

Mortgage Coach launched a next-generation borrower conversion platform called the Mortgage Coach Advice Engine.

According to the company, the platform aims to improve lender productivity by presenting loan options and advice with a proven Total Cost Analysis presentation that is 50% faster.

“Our goal with the new Advice Engine is to create more closed loans for every Mortgage Coach member. Accurate, detailed and visual loan comparisons can now be delivered in seconds with new pre-configured strategy templates and over 20 available integration partners,” Mortgage Coach President Joe Puthur said. “The Advice Engine applies instant best practices to any origination workflow, allowing sales conversations to focus on the financial insights needed to earn commitments from every opportunity faster.”