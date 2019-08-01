Fannie Mae reported Thursday it posted a comprehensive income of $3.4 billion in the second quarter of 2019, according to the company’s quarterly earnings report.

The second quarter's income is up from the first quarter’s $2.4 billion, but also sits below the second quarter of 2018 when Fannie saw a comprehensive income of $4.5 billion.

The company’s net income came in at $3.4 billion this quarter, up from $2.4 billion last quarter but still down from $4.5 billion in the second quarter of 2018.

Fannie Mae also announced it provided $247 billion in liquidity to the mortgage market in the first half of the year, rising from $102 billion last quarter and $125 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

Through its purchases and guarantees of mortgages, Fannie Mae financed 1.2 million home purchases, refinancings or rental units this quarter.

A total of $213.1 billion in liquidity was awarded to the single-family mortgage market, which is an estimated market share of 35% for the second quarter of 2019.

The company also financed 354,000 multifamily units in the first half of the year, providing $34.1 billion in multifamily financing. All in all, its Multifamily net income came in at $1.1 billion in Q2 of 2019.

The GSE said it expects pay $3.4 billion to the U.S. Treasury if the Federal Housing Finance Agency agrees to a dividend in this amount. In May, Fannie Mae paid $2.4 billion to the Treasury.