This week, Kal Elsayed, the President and CEO of Guidance Residential, a faith-based home financing company, explains the importance of working with underserved communities. Additionally, Elsayed discusses the Federal Reserve’s poised rate cut and the nation’s Millennial homeownership trends.

Earlier this week, The Federal Reserve announced it was prepared to cut its benchmark rate for the first time since 2008, and a survey from realtor.com indicated that affordability continues to prevent Millennials from entering the housing market as first-time buyers.