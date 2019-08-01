Jeri Yoshida, as co-founder of NEXT Mortgage Events, the mortgage industry’s only technology summit for women executives, has demonstrated leadership by assuring a continued platform for women to grow their visibility and career opportunities in the mortgage industry.

She ensures that women have a means for being recognized as qualified candidates for promotions and opportunities. She also offers opportunities to women mortgage executives in marginalized segments, so they are considered as equals. Yoshida provides access to intel and individuals that women mortgage executives need to succeed. In 2019, Yoshida collaborated to secure a strategic alliance between NEXT and Housing Finance Strategies, an advisory firm founded by HousingWire Vanguard and Women of Influence winner Faith Schwartz. This alliance is of great importance to the mortgage industry because it broadens women’s access to quality information. If NEXT has proven anything, it is that women executives are more likely to attend an event that focuses on their needs. This alliance expands NEXT’s reach into the government/policy sector of the mortgage and housing industry, and in doing so, will introduce and provide policy-focused intel and opportunities to NEXT’s current attendee base.