Since joining Capsilon in 2018, Ginger Wilcox has played a substantial role in the development and launch of technology solutions that are helping drive the mortgage industry’s digital transformation and solving pain points for mortgage borrowers, lenders, investors and servicers.

Wilcox helped launch Capsilon IQ, the company’s digital mortgage platform, which uses AI and machine learning to capture mortgage data from any source. The platform solves the data issues that many companies face by capturing data points from documents and digital sources and standardizing them into an authoritative record for each loan file. More recently, Wilcox aided with the rollout of Capsilon Digital Underwriter, a suite of fully integrated cloud-based digital mortgage applications focused on automating the mortgage underwriting process. The program helps lenders and investors make rapid, informed loan eligibility decisions with perfected data. Prior to joining Capsilon, Wilcox was part of the team that launched Sindeo, a consumer direct mortgage startup that raised more than $30 million. In her role as chief marketing officer at Sindeo, Wilcox helped with the launch of the SindeoOne platform. Earlier in her career, Wilcox was an early employee at Trulia where she built and led the industry marketing and relations group.