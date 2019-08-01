Cindy Tucker was the second employee at WFG National Title when the company was founded in 2010.

Over the years, Tucker played a critical role in establishing and growing WFG into the sixth largest title insurance underwriter in the nation. As president of Oregon division of WFG National Title’s Oregon Division, Tucker opened WFG’s flagship office in Portland, which became the model for the company’s growth. She also recruited hundreds of talented professionals throughout Washington, Oregon and Arizona, all while raising money for charitable organizations over the course of her career. Tucker is responsible for growing WFG’s Portand office so that it now holds a 20% share of the title and escrow business in the area has loans for 29 of the 100 top-producing Realtors operating in this market. Tucker is also involved in establishing the company’s title operations in other western states, growing WFG’s business in Washington and Arizona over the past year by recruiting dozens of title agents in these states. Tucker has developed processes and systems and fostered a culture that has been the model of other WFG locations, helping the company become the fastest title insurance underwriter in history to achieve a national footprint.