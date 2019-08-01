An industry veteran with nearly 30 years in the mortgage business, Susan Stewart is the CEO of SWBC Mortgage, a Texas-based mortgage lender.

As CEO, Stewart leads a company of 615 employees and manages annual sales of $3 billion, with a servicing portfolio of more than $10 billion. Stewart she joined SWBC in 1989. Since then, the company has grown from three employees to 615 staffers operating in 39 states throughout the country. Beyond leading SWBC, Stewart also serves as the 2019 vice chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association, placing her in line to lead the MBA in 2021 as chairman. Stewart is also a member of the MBA’s board of directors, and is the immediate past vice-chair of MBA’s Residential Board of Governors. In her roles with the MBA, Stewart helps guide the mortgage industry trade group on the top issues facing the industry, including GSE reform, technology and innovation, and pushing for diversity and inclusion in the workforce. Stewart is also a board member of MBA’s Opens Doors Foundation, which provides mortgage and rental assistance to families with critically ill or injured children, allowing parents and guardians to be by a child’s side during treatment without fear of losing their home. Stewart is also a past president of the Texas Mortgage Bankers Association.