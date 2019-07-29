As Shark Week makes its way onto TV screens this week, real estate company Century 21 has a different take on the holiday.

Each time someone expresses their fear of sharks online, Century 21 will be responding in real-time with home listings in cities furthest away from the shark-infested waters of the coast, like Kansas, for example.

"There have been zero shark attacks reported in Northern Kansas, which makes it a great place for anyone with a fear of sharks to call home," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

A list of “shark-free” homes are available for purchase now on the Century21 website.

“While we are clearly trying to have some fun with this during a week where so many people are expressing their love and fascination for sharks, the reality is that every homebuyer has their own unique list of features they are searching for in a home. Promoting "shark-free" listings is a great reminder to all Century 21 affiliated agents to work tirelessly on behalf of their clients to find the perfect property that fits all of their specific, and sometimes unexpected, needs," Miedler said.