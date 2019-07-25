Total Expert announced that its Marketing Operating System has been integrated with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Lending Platform.

The partnership will now give lenders the ability to deploy automated marketing and engagement based on loan updates from the Encompass platform, according to the company.

“Our partnership with Ellie Mae will further enhance the digital lending experience,” Total Expert Chief Technology Officer Brian Walerius said. “Our secure, seamless integration with Encompass enables our joint customers to more efficiently process mortgage loans and grow their business. We look forward to a successful partnership with Ellie Mae.”

SimpleNexus announced the launch of a new API that permits lenders to sync data between the company and other non-integrated third-party systems. Additionally, the company revealed its customers are now able to leverage webhooks within its platform.

"Staying hyperconnected with borrowers and partners is critical to boosting closed loan rates and reducing closing times,” SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen said. “Our newly introduced open API and webhooks give lenders the freedom to optimize connectivity with any number of preferred third-party systems. That data connectivity is exactly what lenders need to expedite origination times and deliver a superior borrower experience.”

ComplianceEase announced the addition of a new VA audit functionality to its ComplianceAnalyzer platform.

The company explained in a press release that the update will help lenders better comply with state guidelines when itemizing charges and fees for VA Loans. Notably, the enhancement will also permit lenders to seamlessly test VA loans for allowable state charges that are usually prohibited under VA guidelines.

“More than 30 states allow lenders to charge certain fees that would otherwise be included in the one percent cap for VA loans. Itemizing these fees can be challenging and, if done incorrectly, lead to compliance violations and reputational risk. In fact, several lenders are currently under investigation for overcharging veterans for mortgage loans,” ComplianceEase SVP of Product Management Sanjay Tibrewal said. “Our enhancements to ComplianceAnalyzer allow lenders to not only itemize fees for VA loans to take advantage of allowable state exceptions, but also mitigate risk by ensuring compliance and quality control.”

Sales and marketing platform BoomTown announced the launch of two new solutions, Success Assurance and Marketing Central self-service advertising.

According to the company, Success Assurance combines BoomTown’s CRM technology with RealContact’s texting capabilities, offering users a mix of tools and services to handle lead generation, qualification and management.

Marketing Central allows clients to generate leads and listing opportunities through a self-serve advertising portal, offering them the ability to build advertising campaigns, highlight active listings, promote open houses and showcase successfully sold properties.

“Marketing Central allows brokers to easily leverage ads to generate more listings and increase lead volume, and Success Assurance provides the teams and tools to handle lead generation, initial lead response, qualification, and nurturing for up to one year, maximizing ROI from lead generation efforts”, BoomTown President and CEO Grier Allen said. “Success is seen by both growing your database and ensuring your leads are responded to quickly and nurtured effectively, so we’re excited to support our clients’ growth with these powerful new solutions.”