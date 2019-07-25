Reverse Mortgage Funding is beefing up its wholesale team, announcing two new hires this week as Tim Griffin and Jaimee Scott join the team as account executives.

Griffin has experience previous assisting brokers as a lender support and account manager, while Scott previously served as a wholesale account executive at Live Well Financial.

In their new roles, both will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with third-party originators for the HECM lender, which currently ranks No. 2 for wholesale activity with 237 active brokers, according to Reverse Market Insight.

"Tim has more than 16 years of experience working in the reverse mortgage industry," said RMF President David Peskin. "RMF is known for having highly experienced professionals supporting our TPO partners, and we are very pleased to welcome Tim, with his depth of knowledge, to our team."

Of Scott, Peskin said her dedication to customer service will be a value-add.

"Jaimee’s experience, professionalism and commitment to delivering the highest levels of customer service make her a perfect addition to RMF," said Peskin. "Throughout her career, Jaimee has honed her skills and we look forward to the value she will bring to our organization and partners."