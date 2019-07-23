FIN Title announced this week that they would be acquiring Titleology Abstract, a provider of non-insurance title reporting products serving the national market.

“Titleology is the best abstract provider in the market so we are thrilled to welcome Titleology’s extraordinary team of professionals to FIN Title,” said Andy Fragassi, chief operating officer of FIN Title, which was founded earlier this year.

The acquisition means that the abstract provider, which is based in Texas, will be able to provide its services nationwide.

“The value in their highly respected team, quality service, and the cultural fit of the two organizations creates a powerful offering for our clients, who will benefit from the expansion of our footprint as we provide non-insurance products to the lending and mortgage servicing industries through Titleology on a nationwide scale,” Fragassi said.

“The mortgage industry has matured with its utilization of uninsured and insured title products based on the specific service needs,” Fragassi added. “Through a combination of local boots on the ground, data, technology, and professional expertise, FIN Title is well positioned to provide best-in-class product offerings to meet these diverse needs.”

Jay Jacobs, Titleology's founder and principal, will stay with the company in a leadership role overseeing FIN Title’s uninsured title product division.

“This is a very close operational and cultural fit,” Jacobs said. “Like Titleology Abstract, FIN Title is resetting industry standards, has strong relationships with customers, and places the same emphasis on delivering meaningful service promises through quality, talent, and technological innovation as we do.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.