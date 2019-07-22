Experian Mortgage recently named Susan Allen as head of product. Allen has 25 years of experience in mortgage data and analytics, property valuation and risk management.

In this role, Allen will be responsible for product strategy and execution of Experian’s suite of solutions for the mortgage industry.

Prior to joining Experian Mortgage, Allen was senior vice president of product management at CoreLogic. Before that, she was a senior vice president and chief collateral officer at JP Morgan Chase and held a similar collateral risk position at General Motors Acceptance Corporation.

Allen is also a patented inventor who has launched award-winning risk and analytics solutions.

When Allen became a Woman of Influence, she was working at CoreLogic, where she lead a product suite maintained by more than 200 product managers, modelers, technologists, and data managers.

At CoreLogic, Allen was honored with the Kennedy Excellence Award. She was nominated for exceptional business navigation through significant changes in industry regulations.

Allen also managed property valuation and fraud solutions, developed risk management products and consulted with clients. She created some of the company’s fastest-growing solutions, including GeoAVM Precision, the OnSite suite of reports and LoanSafe Appraisal Manager.