Anow, an appraisal management software company, announced the release of a new cloud software suite that connects appraisal companies to form service networks that can provide localized service at scale.

The solution, Anow Enterprise, is designed to help individual appraisers meet the capacity needs of mortgage lenders, large appraisal firms and appraisal management companies, Anow said.

“The combination of Anow Enterprise with our core Anow platform gives appraisers the most sophisticated tech stack in the valuation industry, enabling rapid order completion and unprecedented levels of appraiser productivity,” Anow Founder and CEO Marty Haldane said. “Anow Enterprise’s ability to adapt to the service needs of the local market within a national framework of performance-enhancing tools represents a huge leap forward in innovation for appraisers and their customers.”

FormFree recently announced that loan originators and support staff at NRL Mortgage are now offering AccountChek automated asset verification to loan applicants.

AccountChek gives borrowers a secure way to verify assets without having to print, scan or fax bank statements, according to the company.

“FormFree is proud to support a thriving company like NRL Mortgage with verification services that make the lending experience smoother and more secure for both originators and borrowers,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler.

LoanScorecard, a provider of non-agency automated underwriting systems, has partnered with Nations Direct Mortgage to power DirectQual, a pricing and scenario tool designed to provide preliminary pricing for various loan scenarios.

“We were looking for a solution that would help us engage with more brokers, educate them on our Non-QM products, and provide rapid pre-qualification answers brokers can depend upon,” NDM Director of Lending Martin Warren said. “This engine is a tremendous tool for our brokers to simplify the pre-qual process and get results for their Non-QM borrowers—consistently and quickly.”

Powered by LoanScorecard’s Portfolio Underwriter technology, NDM’s DirectQual will enable brokers to import scenarios directly from Calyx Point or via 3.2 file upload. This will in turn help them better determine eligibility across NDM’s Non-QM loan programs, the company explained in a press release.

“One of the biggest challenges wholesale lenders, like NDM, face is educating the broker Community about their innovative Non-QM loan products,” LoanScorecard Executive Director Ben Wu said. “DirectQual allows brokers who work with or are considering working with NDM to not only see products and pricing, but also determine borrower eligibility—so they can accelerate the Non-QM origination process and provide a better borrower experience.”