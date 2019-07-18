Almost immediately following the departure of former chief risk officer Kevin Moss in June, Aaron Webster has been named the chief risk officer at online lender SoFi.

Webster will be responsible for SoFi's risk, fraud, and credit management frameworks, as well as leading its credit risk and underwriting activities.

"Aaron brings critical expertise in risk, fraud, and credit that align perfectly to the products we have today and the ones on our roadmap," said SoFi Chief Executive Officer Anthony Noto. "He's also a strong leader and culture carrier who can help us continue to build the next great consumer financial services company. We're thrilled he's joining SoFi."

Prior to joining SoFi, Webster was the chief risk officer at Citigroup for its U.S. Retail Bank and Mortgage business and led Global Regulatory Analytics.

Webster was with Toyota Financial Services for 10 years before Citigroup in senior risk management and operational roles, serving as managing director for risk management and data science for the company's United States and Americas Region business.

"SoFi is one of the most dynamic companies in financial services. Anthony and the team impressed me with their vision for putting the member first accompanied with a vigilant focus on risk to protect their members," said Webster of his appointment. "I am excited about helping the company continue its growth and to build on its culture of innovation, prudent risk management and exceptional member focus."