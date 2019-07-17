Mortgage executive and 2018 HousingWire Woman of Influence Amy Mahar has been named the executive vice president, third party originations of national lender Sierra Pacific Mortgage.

Mahar joins the company with 25 years of experience implementing origination platforms, building teams and exponentially growing market share in third-party origination.

Mahar will be responsible for all third-party originations, including the introduction of Sierra Pacific’s modernized TPO Loan origination platform.

“Sierra Pacific has been committed to the broker community for over 30 years and this channel is significant to our organization. Because of that commitment, we are thrilled to take the next step in our growth strategy by hiring Amy Mahar,” said Chief Production Officer Jay Promisco.

“Amy is widely known throughout the industry as a visionary leader with an acute attention to the details," Promisco continued. "Her work ethic, combined with her commitment to the TPO channel and our associates, complements our culture we describe as Promises Made. Promises Kept. With Amy’s leadership, Sierra Pacific will continue to grow its market share by providing the TPO community the service and support they deserve.”

Mahar has previously worked with Stearns Lending, Credit Suisse and GreenPoint Bank. Prior to joining Sierra Pacific Mortgage, Mahar was the senior vice president, director of third party organizations for Cardinal Financial Company.