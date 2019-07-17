The Los Angeles home where Charlie Manson and accomplices murdered Leno and Rosemary LaBianca has hit the market for $1.98 million, three weeks short of the 50th anniversary of the grisly killings.
Robert Giambalvo, the Redfin listing agent, described the famed property at 3311 Waverly Drive to the Los Angeles Times this way: The views are “spectacular,” and the property is “amazing.” Giambalvo also referred, matter-of-factly, to “the event that happened 50 years ago.”
Leno, a grocery store owner, and Rosemary, a businesswoman, were killed the night after a pregnant Sharon Tate and four others were beaten, stabbed and shot 11 miles across town on Cielo Drive in Benedict Canyon. Manson was unhappy about how the Tate murders were carried out, and selected a home in the Los Feliz area of L.A. to show his followers how he wanted murders committed. He stopped in front of several area homes before picking the LaBianca property.
The bodies of the couple were found on Aug. 10, 1969, by Rosemary’s son. In the kitchen, the killers had written the words “Healter Skelter,” apparently a misspelling of “Helter Skelter,” in what appeared to be blood on the front of the refrigerator.
Zillow describes the 96-year-old home as having two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,655 square feet. It's set on a lot that’s almost three-quarters of an acre. Its Zestimate, an estimate of what it’s worth based on comparable sales, is $2.04 million. It last sold in 1998 for $375,000.
The Zillow description continues:
“Very rare opportunity to own a home with breathtaking, unobstructed front and back views. This classic 1920's Los Feliz gated single story home with a pool is nestled in the prime location north of the Rowena Reservoir. Featuring front views of the Silver Lake hills and Downtown Los Angeles, while the rear offers Griffith Park, Glendale and the majestic San Gabriel Mountains. An expansive living room with gas fireplace and Italian tile floors opens to a formal dining room with a covered patio that overlooks the pool. Lush greenery, including mature fruit trees, frames this 31,000+ sf lot, offering unparalleled privacy. You may never want to leave, but when you do, you are minutes away from Griffith Park Observatory and trails, trendy eateries and entertainment. The large yard features space made for entertaining or relaxation. Truly, one of a kind.”