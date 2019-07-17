The Los Angeles home where Charlie Manson and accomplices murdered Leno and Rosemary LaBianca has hit the market for $1.98 million, three weeks short of the 50th anniversary of the grisly killings.

Robert Giambalvo, the Redfin listing agent, described the famed property at 3311 Waverly Drive to the Los Angeles Times this way: The views are “spectacular,” and the property is “amazing.” Giambalvo also referred, matter-of-factly, to “the event that happened 50 years ago.”

Leno, a grocery store owner, and Rosemary, a businesswoman, were killed the night after a pregnant Sharon Tate and four others were beaten, stabbed and shot 11 miles across town on Cielo Drive in Benedict Canyon. Manson was unhappy about how the Tate murders were carried out, and selected a home in the Los Feliz area of L.A. to show his followers how he wanted murders committed. He stopped in front of several area homes before picking the LaBianca property.

The bodies of the couple were found on Aug. 10, 1969, by Rosemary’s son. In the kitchen, the killers had written the words “Healter Skelter,” apparently a misspelling of “Helter Skelter,” in what appeared to be blood on the front of the refrigerator.

Zillow describes the 96-year-old home as having two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,655 square feet. It's set on a lot that’s almost three-quarters of an acre. Its Zestimate, an estimate of what it’s worth based on comparable sales, is $2.04 million. It last sold in 1998 for $375,000.

